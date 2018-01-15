N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores offers free admission for MLK day

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)–Another Carteret County MLK event focused on serving the public with access to education. The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores opened its doors to visitors for free on Monday.

Inside, folks were encouraged to donate canned food to Martha’s Cupboard.

The American Red Cross also had a station set up inside so visitors could donate blood to regional hospitals.

“Those who can’t afford it on a routine basis, this is an opportunity to come out and enjoy a day with the family but also while you’re here to engage with our volunteers,” museum director, Hap Fatzinger, said. “They can engage with our staff to see the animals and really learn more about the habitat and the animals that live right here in Southeastern North Carolina.”

More than 500 items of food were donated at Monday’s event. There will be another free admission day in November.