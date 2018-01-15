More than 300 celebrate King’s legacy at Carteret Co. event

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — In Carteret County, community members gathered to remember the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual event is held every year at the Crystal Coast Civic Center and is a reminder to all in Carteret County to continue the work of Dr. King.

Folks from across the East gathered together to lift their voices against injustice everywhere.

Guest speaker Dr. Reginald Barnes asked folks to stand with courage and conviction like Dr. King used to do.

“We are working together and making sure that we encourage friendship,” Pauline Walker, chair of the MLK committee, said. “We want to encourage young people. We want them to be involved.”

The event featured numerous songs of fellowship, and the St. Luke M.B. Church Male Chorus also performed. It’s the 25th year of the celebration.

Students from the Boys and Girls’ Club of Coastal Carolina also served as ushers. And the JROTC cadets from West Carteret High School posted the colors.

Those in attendance agreed to make sure the dream of Dr. King lives on and that his work is never forgotten.

More than 300 folks were in attendance at the ceremony which has now expanded even further down East.

