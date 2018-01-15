MLK Jr. day events happening across the East

(WNCT)- Communities across America and right here in the East are honoring Dr. King today through various events.
Pitt County:
- Volunteers are needed to remove debris and trash from along the trails at river park north from 9:00 until 11:00 Monday morning. Volunteers working for at least an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, and bring work gloves and water.
- Over 300 volunteers representing the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) of Pitt County and the East Carolina University Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will be joining forces with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC to help sort, bag, and inventory food products for food-insecure neighbors.
- Anyone interested in participating in a roadside project in Greenville should meet at five points plaza in Uptown Monday morning at 10:00 to pick up supplies and get assignments. Beautification projects include a stretch of Stantonsburg Road near the City of Greenville sign at Allen Road, Memorial Drive between Third and Fifth Streets, and Greenville Boulevard near E.B. Aycock Middle School.
- Keeping the Dream Alive for our Youth.” It’s happening at the Temple of Zion International Ministries located at 1012 Dickinson Avenue. T keynote speaker will be the 2017 Pitt County Schools Assistant Principal of the Year, Mr. Willie Joyner, Jr.
- A Pitt County Job Fair is happening from 10:00 until 2:00 Monday at the Eppes Recreation Center on Nash St. Those attending are asked to bring a resume and dress business casual.
Craven County:
- The Craven Community College Student Government Association is committing to a day of volunteer work at the Feed Craven Distribution Center in James City, North Carolina. They will be painting, unloading trucks of food, and servicing the non-profit in any way possible for the day. Anyone with any experience or skill with mechanical, carpentry, cleaning, or organizing work is greatly appreciated.
- The annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service is happening today at Clinton Chapel AMEZ church at 1015 Church St. in New Bern. Soors open at 11:30 and the service starts at noon. Music is provided by the Craven Community College gospel chorus.
Lenoir County:
- The La Grange Youth Council of the NAACP is hosting its 12th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade Monday, at 3:00 p.m.
- The Kinston Community Relations Team is hosting a “Know Your Rights” community conversation. It starts at 4:00 at the Kinston Enterprise Center at 327 N. Queen St.