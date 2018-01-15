Food bank teams up with local organizations for MLK Day of Service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All across the East people are taking the time to give back to their communities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Days like to happen to be the biggest services days for non-profits.

Later today, hundreds of people from the Pitt County National Pan-Hellenic Council and ECU Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement are teaming up with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

This is significant because this is the single largest day of service for the food bank.

Everything from fresh produce to canned goods will be shipped out all across the east.

This helps the fight for hunger for the thousands of people who go without knowing where their next meal will come from.

For the volunteers, it’s about knowing they’re making a difference in the community.

“I think it’s important for us to memorialize Dr. King,” said Alex Dennis, Assistant Director for the ECU Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement.

“Not for just his work with civil rights but also for his work for communities and you know trying to develop communities and bring people up.”

The food bank says this day serve more people than any other day because of the amount of help they have.

“People are going to come together on a holiday, on a vacation day if you will to serve others,” adds George Young of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

We are just grateful at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for folks that want to come and take their time and join with us to help move this food.”

The food bank estimates over 80,000 pounds of food will be distributed.