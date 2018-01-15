First Alert Forecast: A quiet and cold start to the week

Published:

SUMMARY: Staying chilly for the first part of the work week, however a wintry mix is possible mid-week before a big warm-up for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy this morning with a few coastal showers. Temperatures are cold, in mid to upper 20s. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, so it feels like it’s in the teens. Skies will become partly cloudy, mid to late morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it’s in the 20s through the afternoon. Stay bundled up on this day of service.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night with lows in the lower 20s inland and upper 20s along the coast. Skies are partly to mostly clear. Winds should stay light with a breeze along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A little milder on Tuesday ahead of the next cold front which will approach Tuesday night. Another blast of cold air is expected behind that front and there is potential for a rain/snow mix Wednesday and possibly into Wednesday night. It is still too soon to tell who may see what or when but we will work to sort out the details over the next day or two. Briefly colder again Thursday with sunshine returning then we warm up nicely late in the week.

 

