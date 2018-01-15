Dozens gather for annual MLK community unity breakfast

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across the east many are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther king.

From service projects to services with a message, hundreds gathered this morning for ECU’s annual community unity breakfast celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Powerful words of hope and inspiration filled this room at ECU’s Murphy Center as dozens of local leaders, teachers, and community members gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Keynote speaker and 2nd grade teacher Michael Bonner says he came to the annual breakfast on a mission.

“The achievement scores back then the gap it still exists to this day so I have a new ideology of how we can close that gap,” explained Bonner.

His idea is to take everyone in the room on  a trip to what he and his students call ‘Bonnerville’ to learn how an impact can be made with the movement Dr. King began decades ago.

He used games and hand movements to depict how anyone can make a difference in their community.

“I think now we are more aware of the divide in our nation it’s more apparent its nothing new it’s some of the same issues that have always been there now it’s just in our face and one of the thing Michael Bonner asked is what are we going to do about it?” says 7th grade teacher Bianca McKesson who attended the breakfast.

Each person takes something different from Bonnerville and his message, but he wants everyone in MLK’s honor to ask yourself one thing, Where will you stand?

“What will your child and family say about you ten years from now in this moment, what side will they say my family stood on this side and stood up for the right person,” added Bonner.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s