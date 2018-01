ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A chicken house caught fire in Duplin County Monday morning.

At about 7:25 a.m., firefighters from Chinquapin, Greenevers and Northeast, as well as the Duplin County Fire Marshal, responded to N.C. 50 near Pasture Branch Road.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, saving the young chickens inside, which were being kept half-house.

No surrounding structures were damaged.