Area teams celebrate MLK holiday with showcase games

By Published:

GREENVILLE- South Central ran its record to a perfect 14-0 with a 65-41 win over Cardinal Gibbons on Monday as a part of the MLK showcase at Athens Drive High School. Travon Ward scored 12 points, while Tahj Riddick and Shykeim Phillips both scored 11 in the victory.

Also, Farmville Central hosted five games in their showcase. The home-standing Jaguars slipped past Riverside, 82-80 in overtime in the day’s finale.

Here are the other scores from Farmville Central:

Southern Vance, 70, Goldsboro 63

First Flight 91, Beddingfield 74

Ayden-Grifton 60, East Carteret 58

Greene Central 64, Jack Britt 54

 

