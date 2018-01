ARCHDALE, N.C. (AP) — Three people are recovering from wounds after criminals burst into and shot up a North Carolina home.

Multiple media organizations reported Monday that police aren’t saying whether the people hurt were the residents or those crashing the home in Archdale, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Greensboro. Two of those injured have been released.

Police say there was a fight and bullets flew inside the home after two people burst inside Sunday night.