Winterville, N.C (WNCT) – According to 911 Communications, a residential house fire occurred in the early morning hours here in Pitt County.

A call came in around 1:31 am for a chimney fire at 2661 Railroad Street in Winterville.

Winterville Town and Rural, Road Oak and Ayden Fire Departments responded along with Winterville EMS.

There was no reports of anyone being home at the time of the fire.