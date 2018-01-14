Tarboro patrol vehicle struck by gunfire

Tarboro, N.C. (WNCT)- Last night, a Tarboro police officer finds bullet holes after inspecting patrol vehicle.

Shortly after 10:30 pm on January 13, 2018, an officer with the Tarboro Police Department initiated a vehicle stop near the intersection of East Avenue and Edmondson Avenue. After a brief interaction with the occupants of the vehicle lasting approximately three minutes, the officer cleared from the stop. While doing so he heard what sounded like a blunt object striking the trunk of his patrol vehicle. Shortly thereafter a call was received by the 911 center regarding a report of shots fired near the same intersection.

Additional officers responded to the area while the initial contact officer inspected his vehicle for damage. Upon doing so he discovered that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Officers began canvassing the area and searching for evidence while a K9 Team conducted a suspect track. These searches produce evidence suggesting multiple rounds had been fired at the officer from a concealed location.

Despite various interviews and residential searches, no arrests have been made at this point. Thankfully, the officer involved did not sustain any injuries. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Tarboro Police Department at (252) 641-4247 or (252) 641-4211. Your information will be kept strictly confidential. A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.