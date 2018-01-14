Local sports bars profiting from playoff games

By Published:

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Playoff fever is in the air.

The playoffs mean extra business for some restaurants in the East, like Surf’s Up at the Bogue Inlet in Emerald Isle.

Manager Cory Suchara says he prepares for game days like this by bringing in more workers, preparing more food, and getting the channels set.

“Depends on who is playing, like last night, with North Carolina and Duke, that was a big game,” Suchara says. “We had a bunch of people in here,. I am expecting a pretty good turnout for super bowl.”

Suchara says this is only their third month in business, and he expects more customers when tourist season picks back up.

