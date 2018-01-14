Houston overpowers ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points, Fabian White Jr. added 17 with six rebounds and three blocks and Houston easily handled East Carolina with a 65-49 win on Sunday.

Davis and White combined to shoot 15 for 22 from the field, though the rest of the Cougars mustered just 11-of-44 shooting. Rob Gray added 12 points with nine assists.

Houston (14-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) used a 15-3 run early to build a 22-9 advantage when Davis made three 3s – two in succession – and Wes VanBeck made a 3 and followed with a jumper.

Gray’s 3-point play with 1:57 before halftime made it 30-12. He followed with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer and the Cougars led 36-17 at the break. The Pirates shot 6 for 27 (22 percent) before halftime and trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Shawn Williams led East Carolina (7-10, 1-5) with 17 points and B.J. Tyson scored 12.

 

