Greenville woman injured in Wayne Co. shooting

WAYNE CO. (WNCT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting.

According to deputies, they were called out to 1451 Durham Lake Rd. around 1:14 a.m Sunday. Two individuals had gone to the address to attend a party. During that party, an unknown person or persons began shooting.

The victims fled the building and got into their 2006 Honda vehicle to leave. During that, the car was struck by a bullet, and one of the victims was struck by what was believed to be a bullet fragment in the shoulder area.

The victims say they saw two suspects with guns running.

The victims drove to Wayne ER for treatment.

The injured victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shaqunnia Rochel Jones of Greenville. The uninjured victim is 27-year-old Katrine Monique Jones of Goldsboro.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480, Det. Scott Peele at 919-731-1484 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255. Currently there is no further information to be released at this time.