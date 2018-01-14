Greenville Police searching for missing person

By Published:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- A silver alert is issued for a 34-year-old, missing, endangered man, last seen in Greenville.

Police say Emmanuel Kennedy was last seen Sunday morning at 11:30 standing by the corner of 5th and Laurel Streets.

He’s believed to have cognitive impairments, is non-verbal and is unfamiliar to the area.

They say he’s only lived in Greenville for three months.

He is 5’8″, 200 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown shirt, black jogging pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s