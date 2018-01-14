Greenville Police searching for missing person

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- A silver alert is issued for a 34-year-old, missing, endangered man, last seen in Greenville.

Police say Emmanuel Kennedy was last seen Sunday morning at 11:30 standing by the corner of 5th and Laurel Streets.

He’s believed to have cognitive impairments, is non-verbal and is unfamiliar to the area.

They say he’s only lived in Greenville for three months.

He is 5’8″, 200 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown shirt, black jogging pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.