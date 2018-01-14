First Alert Forecast: A cold and quiet start to the week

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control for the start of the week.



TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and much colder. Highs will be in the 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the teens inland, 20’s at the coast. Wind chills will be in the single digits by morning.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun and chilly with highs around 40.

A LOOK AHEAD: A little milder on Tuesday ahead of the next cold front which will approach Tuesday night. Another blast of cold air is expected behind that front and there is potential for a rain/snow mix Wednesday and possibly into Wednesday night. It is still too soon to tell who may see what or when but we will work to sort out the details over the next day or two. Briefly colder again Thursday with sunshine returning then we warm up nicely late in the week.

