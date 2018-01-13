Red Oak fire department seeking water bottle donations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Red Oak Fire Department has received calls from the community, asking how they can help the firemen out. Now is your chance!

They’re collecting water and Gatorade bottles.

They say that this winter has been filled with lots of structure fires.

When on scene, firemen go through a case or two of water. That’s for an average of 18 to 25 firemen.

It’s important they have a stock of fluids to stay hydrated, especially with about 40 pounds of gear on.

“These guys are actually going through to the gym as they go to a fire call,” said fire chief, George Darden. “So if you go to a gym, what do you do at a gym? Hydrate before, during and after. So we have to make sure our firefighters have plenty of water.”

Red Oak Fire Department covers the southwestern side of Pitt County.

You can drop donations off at their station.