Red Oak fire department seeking water bottle donations

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Red Oak Fire Department has received calls from the community, asking how they can help the firemen out. Now is your chance!

They’re collecting water and Gatorade bottles.

They say that this winter has been filled with lots of structure fires.

When on scene, firemen go through a case or two of water. That’s for an average of 18 to 25 firemen.

It’s important they have a stock of fluids to stay hydrated, especially with about 40 pounds of gear on.

“These guys are actually going through to the gym as they go to a fire call,” said fire chief, George Darden. “So if you go to a gym, what do you do at a gym? Hydrate before, during and after. So we have to make sure our firefighters have plenty of water.”

Red Oak Fire Department covers the southwestern side of Pitt County.

You can drop donations off at their station.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s