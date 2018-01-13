New Bern Police investigating an armed robbery and assault

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern Police are investigating an armed robbery and assault that happened around 5:26 p.m. Saturday in the area of Metcalf St. near S. Front St.

According to police, the victim was approached by a group of around five black males. One of the males displayed a box cutter. During the robbery, the victim was punched causing minor injuries.

The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information should contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.