BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County fire officials say lightning is likely to blame for a large house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews with South River Merrimon Fire and EMS responded to 125 Tarpon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday for a structure fire.

Crews say a large home had caught fire. Rita Wallace with the department said it was a total loss.

Wallace said no one was home at the time of the fire. She said the owners are flying back to the area from Utah.