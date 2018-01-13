First Alert Forecast: Colder air filters in this weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure slowly builds in to the East this weekend and early next week. Expect quieter but colder weather.



TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with the chance for a quick sprinkle or shower. Breezy with morning highs in the 50’s then temperatures fall into the 40’s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder. Lows will be in the 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly with highs only in the 30’s to around 40.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunny but chilly Monday and Tuesday with high pressure overhead. Another cold front pushes through the area late Tuesday. That front will bring in another round of cold air for Wednesday. Low pressure is expected to develop and ride along that front as it stalls offshore. This could mean wintry weather by mid-week. We’ll sort out the details as we get a little closer to Wednesday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast