First Alert Forecast: Colder air filters in this weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure slowly builds in to the East this weekend and early next week. Expect quieter but colder weather.

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with the chance for a quick sprinkle or shower. Breezy with morning highs in the 50’s then temperatures fall into the 40’s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder. Lows will be in the 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly with highs only in the 30’s to around 40.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunny but chilly Monday and Tuesday with high pressure overhead. Another cold front pushes through the area late Tuesday. That front will bring in another round of cold air for Wednesday. Low pressure is expected to develop and ride along that front as it stalls offshore. This could mean wintry weather by mid-week. We’ll sort out the details as we get a little closer to Wednesday.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
55° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
54° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
52° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
21° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
33° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
26° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
