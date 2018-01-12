Wolfpack’s Hines declares for NFL Draft

By and Published:
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) hands off to running back Nyheim Hines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines is skipping his final season to enter the NFL draft.

The school announced Hines’ decision Friday. Hines ran for 1,112 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the nine-win Wolfpack and was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press. He averaged 143.7 all-purpose yards per game, leading the ACC and ranking fifth among power-conference players.

Hines was also a Wolfpack track star. He was an ACC champion and all-American running the leadoff leg for the school’s 4×100-meter relay team. He also was an all-conference pick for the 100- and 60-meter events.

The school said Hines plans to complete his coursework for a degree.

 

