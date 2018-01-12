Uptown business rebounding after slow start to new year

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Businesses in Uptown are getting a second chance.

After a slow start to the new year business is heating up again.

Counter manager for Coastal Fog Market Tricia Lyons says this weekend they are making up for what they lost last week

“We are excited to come back to work and get everything going with a bunch of fresh new ideas in a cool setting,” she explained.

“We have a smaller staff and so it’s easy to work with each other and that helps and we have regulars who are devoted to coming in and getting their morning coffee,” Lyons added.

Regulars like Sharon Nolan.

“Just getting together with a group of friends catching up,” explained Nolan.

She has faith the new year is off to a good start for her favorite cafe spot.

According to Lyons despite the setback they are already ahead of where they were last year.

“We are busier this year than we were on our first year when we opened so at the same time we are showing better numbers this time of the year than last year,” Lyons said.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s