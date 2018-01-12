Uptown business rebounding after slow start to new year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Businesses in Uptown are getting a second chance.

After a slow start to the new year business is heating up again.

Counter manager for Coastal Fog Market Tricia Lyons says this weekend they are making up for what they lost last week

“We are excited to come back to work and get everything going with a bunch of fresh new ideas in a cool setting,” she explained.

“We have a smaller staff and so it’s easy to work with each other and that helps and we have regulars who are devoted to coming in and getting their morning coffee,” Lyons added.

Regulars like Sharon Nolan.

“Just getting together with a group of friends catching up,” explained Nolan.

She has faith the new year is off to a good start for her favorite cafe spot.

According to Lyons despite the setback they are already ahead of where they were last year.

“We are busier this year than we were on our first year when we opened so at the same time we are showing better numbers this time of the year than last year,” Lyons said.