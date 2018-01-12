Turner hired as Panthers offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers have hired Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator.

Turner, 65, replaces Mike Shula, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons with Carolina, including five as offensive coordinator.

Turner inherits an offense that includes 2015 league MVP Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen. The Panthers finished 12th in the league scoring in 2017, but ranked 28th in passing.

He’s the latest member of the Turner family to join the Panthers.

His brother, Ron Turner, works as the team’s offensive consultant and nephew Cameron is the assistant quarterbacks coach. Turner is expected to bring son Scott Turner on as quarterbacks coach.

Turner was head coach in San Diego from 2007-12, during which time current Panthers coach Ron Rivera worked as the Chargers defensive coordinator.