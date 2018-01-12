Suspect sought after fatal shooting killed in shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man suspected in a fatal shooting has been killed in a shootout outside department headquarters that also left one officer injured.

Authorities tell The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2D3nocu ) that 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett was shot Thursday night after ambushing the officer.

Police say the unidentified officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Bennett had been sought by police after officers responding to a call on Thursday found a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

Police said the woman and Bennett had a child together, and police believed the suspect had taken the child, The child was later found unharmed.