7 more faces drug charges in 8th round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Seven people have been charged in the eighth round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

As of Friday, a total of 96 individuals have been charged and 71 arrested.

The following suspects face the following charges:

Dylan Elliott Thomas Richards Alexandria Owen Brianna Harris James Baker Joshua Blondin Daniel Sangabriel

James Carlton Baker, 54, Beaufort

Bond: $1.5 million secured

Three counts of trafficking opium and one count of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Joshua Allan Blondin, 28, Newport

Bond: $1 million secured

Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count each of possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Sean Elliott, 28, Morehead City

Bond: No Bond

One count each of possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, felony flee and elude arrest with motor vehicle, harboring a fugitive, resisting public officer, felony probation violation and failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Brianna Renae Harris, 22, Morehead City

Bond: $5,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, selling a schedule I controlled substance, and delivery of a schedule I controlled substance.

Alexandra Nicole Owen, 22, Havelock

Bond: $30,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, and possession with the intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center.

Thomas Allen Richards, 64, New Bern

Bond: $75,000 secured

Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, and one count of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

Daniel Sosa Sangabriel, 29, Newport

Bond: $1 million secured

Two counts each of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, and one count each of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.