Prep basketball heats up with busy Friday night

Area teams were back on the hardwoods in full force after a week of snow and ice in Eastern North Carolina. Here are the night’s scores….

BOYS SCORES

South Central 95, CB Aycock 31

Kinston 66, North Lenoir 49

Greene Central 70, Ayden-Grifton 63

Heide Trask 69, SW Onslow 53

Northside-Pinetown 78, Pamlico 74

East Duplin 50, James Kenan 39

Fayetteville Academy 71, Parrott Academy 59

Northside-Jacksonville 66, Havelock 43

Clinton 86, Wallace-Rose Hill 49

West Craven 72, Washington 57

White Oak 56, West Carteret 55

 

GIRLS SCORES

South Central 61, CB Aycock 36

West Carteret 52, White Oak 40

Jacksonville 66, Swansboro 14

East Carteret 60, Lejeune 29

Greene Central 50, Ayden-Grifton 44

Kinston 61, North Lenoir 28

Washington 45, West Craven 36

Fayetteville Academy 41, Parrott Academy 33

Havelock 66, Northside-Jacksonville 42

