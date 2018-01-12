Prep basketball heats up with busy Friday night

Area teams were back on the hardwoods in full force after a week of snow and ice in Eastern North Carolina. Here are the night’s scores….
BOYS SCORES
South Central 95, CB Aycock 31
Kinston 66, North Lenoir 49
Greene Central 70, Ayden-Grifton 63
Heide Trask 69, SW Onslow 53
Northside-Pinetown 78, Pamlico 74
East Duplin 50, James Kenan 39
Fayetteville Academy 71, Parrott Academy 59
Northside-Jacksonville 66, Havelock 43
Clinton 86, Wallace-Rose Hill 49
West Craven 72, Washington 57
White Oak 56, West Carteret 55
GIRLS SCORES
South Central 61, CB Aycock 36
West Carteret 52, White Oak 40
Jacksonville 66, Swansboro 14
East Carteret 60, Lejeune 29
Greene Central 50, Ayden-Grifton 44
Kinston 61, North Lenoir 28
Washington 45, West Craven 36
Fayetteville Academy 41, Parrott Academy 33
Havelock 66, Northside-Jacksonville 42