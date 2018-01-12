North Carolina state workers gather for King Day observance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state employees are remembering the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with an annual service featuring music and addresses by Gov. Roy Cooper and local ministers highlighting the journey for equality.

The King Day state worker observance program was set for midday Friday at First Baptist Church in downtown Raleigh. The historically-white congregation has shared the service locale over the years with the historically-black First Baptist Church across the way on the old Capitol Square.

The service features music by the state employees’ choir. The Rev. James White of Christ Our King Community Church in Raleigh will give the keynote address.

Monday’s federal and state King holiday falls on the day the slain civil rights leader was born 89 years ago.