New Bern police investigating after man shot in head

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

Officers responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center just after 10:00 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The 24-year-old victim, Kion Beatty, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot to the head.

The victim was then transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment where he was treated and scheduled to be released.

An arrest has not been made in this case.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the police department at (252) 633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.