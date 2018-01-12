New Bern police investigating after man shot in head

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

Officers responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center just after 10:00 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The 24-year-old victim, Kion Beatty, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot to the head.

The victim was then transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment where he was treated and scheduled to be released.

An arrest has not been made in this case.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the police department at (252) 633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s