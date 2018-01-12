Man arrested on child sex charges; stepmother charged with obstruction

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old man facing child sex charges was arrested along with his step-mother by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Shay Alexander Hill, 21, of Seven Springs has been charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony solicitation of child pornography, three counts of crimes against nature and three counts of felony second degree forced sex offense.

His stepmother, Melissa Dawn Hill, 39, of Alberton was charged with one count of misdemeanor resist, delay and one count of felony obstruction of justice.

Shay Hill was placed in the Duplin County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.

Melissa Hill was placed in the Duplin County Detention Center under a $5,000 secure bond.

