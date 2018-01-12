Goldsboro man arrested on statutory rape charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Goldsboro man with the rape of a child.

Anthony Allen, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15.

Allen faces a list of charges including statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, statutory sex offense with a child under age of 15 and indecent liberties with a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office did not give specifics about the case, only saying Allen has been arrested and charged following an investigation and the victim knew Allen.

Allen is in the Wayne County Jail under a $450,000 bond.