First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

SUMMARY: A low pressure system may bring strong showers/thunderstorms this morning. An approaching cold front will bring another round of thunderstorms (possibly severe) Friday night. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain. There are some areas of patchy fog and winds are breezy, out of the south/southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, but probably not as much as early morning. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the lower 70s. Winds are breezy, out of the south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are staying on the warmer side, in the 50s but it will be rainy with possible thunderstorms as a cold front moves through around midnight. Rain could be heavy at times and some storms may be on the strong, possibly severe side with gusty winds and downpours.

THIS WEKEND:  Skies will be clearing, with highs in the 50’s on Saturday but upper 30s on Sunday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
65° F
precip:
80%
8am
Fri
65° F
precip:
50%
9am
Fri
65° F
precip:
70%
10am
Fri
67° F
precip:
80%
11am
Fri
68° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
100%
12am
Sat
62° F
precip:
60%
1am
Sat
61° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
59° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
54° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
50° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
48° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
48° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
