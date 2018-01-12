First Alert Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible tonight

SUMMARY: A low pressure system may bring strong showers/thunderstorms this morning. An approaching cold front will bring another round of thunderstorms (possibly severe) Friday night. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain. There are some areas of patchy fog and winds are breezy, out of the south/southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, but probably not as much as early morning. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the lower 70s. Winds are breezy, out of the south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are staying on the warmer side, in the 50s but it will be rainy with possible thunderstorms as a cold front moves through around midnight. Rain could be heavy at times and some storms may be on the strong, possibly severe side with gusty winds and downpours.

THIS WEKEND: Skies will be clearing, with highs in the 50’s on Saturday but upper 30s on Sunday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 65 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 70% 67 ° F precip: 80% 68 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 40% 69 ° F precip: 40% 70 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 100% 62 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast