Elmhurst Elementary hosts Grandparents Day celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Elmhurst Elementary School showed appreciation for its students’ grandparents Friday by hosting its annual Grandparents Day celebration.

The grandparents were welcomed into the school to spend time with their grandkids. The students were very excited to get the opportunity to spend time with their grandparents.

School principal Colleen Burt said they can’t wait.

“They’re excited,” said Burt. “They all want to see their grandparents. They’re really excited because if their grandparents come, they can check them out five minutes early and they really enjoy getting that extra afternoon with their grandparents.”

The school holds the Grandparents Day celebration in January rather than September to ease the transition into school for their students.

The festivities included snacks and a poem performed by students to show how much they appreciate their grandparents.

Elouise Payton, a grandparent of one of the students, said “I feel excited and validated, and just very happy to be a part of a school that takes time to acknowledge the grandparents.”

The school estimates that about 400 grandparents came out to celebrate the special day.