Down Eats: Jamaica Cuisine Cafe in Snow Hill

By Published: Updated:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking to try something a little different, you may want to head to Jamaica Cuisine Cafe in Snow Hill.

Located just a bit from downtown, Jamaica Cuisine Cafe is offering you a taste of the islands. From classics like pig tails or ox tails, to homemade jerk chicken, you’ll find it all at the restaurant.

“It totally surprised me when I saw it the first time,” said Marvin Fordham, a regular. “In Snow Hill, North Carolina, Jamaican? Wow, it’s worth a trip from wherever.”

The flavors are as authentic as they get. Owner Viviene Buckley-Ball is bringing them straight from the island.

“For me, this was a blessing, because I had to learn this was my god given talent,” she said.

They’re offering dishes from mild to scorching hot. The curry shrimp is kicked up a bit with scotch bonnet peppers.

“The peppers add a whole other kick here in terms of the spice,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

To learn more about the restaurant, click here.

If you’ve got a restaurant WNCT’s Josh Birch should check out, connect with him on social media or send him an email at jbirch@wnct.com.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s