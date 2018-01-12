Down Eats: Jamaica Cuisine Cafe in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking to try something a little different, you may want to head to Jamaica Cuisine Cafe in Snow Hill.

Located just a bit from downtown, Jamaica Cuisine Cafe is offering you a taste of the islands. From classics like pig tails or ox tails, to homemade jerk chicken, you’ll find it all at the restaurant.

“It totally surprised me when I saw it the first time,” said Marvin Fordham, a regular. “In Snow Hill, North Carolina, Jamaican? Wow, it’s worth a trip from wherever.”

The flavors are as authentic as they get. Owner Viviene Buckley-Ball is bringing them straight from the island.

“For me, this was a blessing, because I had to learn this was my god given talent,” she said.

They’re offering dishes from mild to scorching hot. The curry shrimp is kicked up a bit with scotch bonnet peppers.

“The peppers add a whole other kick here in terms of the spice,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

To learn more about the restaurant, click here.

If you’ve got a restaurant WNCT’s Josh Birch should check out, connect with him on social media or send him an email at jbirch@wnct.com.