Donations of canned goods needed to help homeless veterans

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–You can give a hand up to homeless veterans in Onslow County. Organizers of the Veteran Stand Down event are asking for donations of canned goods.

The event helps more than 200 homeless veterans in the community by providing them with food, clothing and toiletries as well as career options and resources.

“With events that have happened throughout the United States this year with the cold weather and snow, we’ve just had donations fall off,” Reginald Roy, Disabled Veterans Outreach Specialist, said. “We are in need of as many donations as we can get.”

Almost any canned goods are accepted from potted meat to vegetables. Gallon size freezer bags, laundry bags, baby wipes and hand towels are also needed. No items will be turned away.

You have until February 5 to make a donation. You can drop off your items at the NCWorks Office located at 146 Western Blvd., Suite 106 in Jacksonville from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call (910)-347-2121.

The Veterans Stand Down event will be held on February 6, 2018.