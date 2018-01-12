Deputies looking for man charged in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man charged with a Thursday night shooing.

Marquel Warren, 29, of Washington is wanted on a number of charges relating to the shooting, plus unrelated charges of assault by pointing a gun and failure to appear in court on a charge of breaking and entering.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot on Jack Street in the Mimosa Mobile Home Park in Washington around 10 p.m., where they found a 24-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Deputies secured the scene and called Broad Creek EMS to treat the victim.

After collecting physical evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators learned multiple people were hanging out in the home when an argument began between the victim and Warren.

During the argument, Warren pulled a gun and shot the victim, deputies said.

The two continued to struggle, and deputies said the victim was shot again.

Warren then fled the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Warren is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center and was expected to undergo surgery.

If you know the whereabouts of Marquel Levette Warren, please call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.