Cities take action for fighting pot holes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A week after winter weather hit our area we are still feeling some affects our roads are some of the most affected.

It may feel like spring today, but the only thing blooming in the East is the amount of pot holes on roadways.

The City of Greenville has already taken action this week to help fill in these problems.

Yesterday, Greenville public works had a team working to fill in every pot hole they saw on Arlington blvd.

These pot holes form when salt and brine are put down on roads  the chemicals slip into cracks and those cracks eventually will turn into potholes.

Highways and secondary roads are not safe from these pot holes.

“A pot hole is something we kind of experience off and on year around they pop up here and there and every now and then as far as them popping up with regularity here over the next few weeks you’ll certainly start to see those that are the result of the winter weather we just had,” said Brock Letchworth, Public Information Officer for the City of Greenville.

The city does caution as they are filling in these pot holes to be careful when driving as they can do some significant damage to your car.

When speaking to most cities in the east they say to call your public works department.

They may not know where some of these pot holes are and you letting them know can only help solve the problem.

