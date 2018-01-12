Chisenhall sings one-year deal with Cleveland worth $5.5 million

By Published:
Lonnie Chisenhall
Cleveland Indians Lonnie Chisenhall hits an RBI-double off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015, in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, OH (WNCT) – The Cleveland Indians have signed outfielder, and former Pitt Community College standout, Lonnie Chisenhall to a one-year $5.587 million deal allowing both parties to avoid arbitration. USA Today’s Bob Nightingale was the first to report the terms of the deal.

Chisenhall hit .288 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI while playing in 82 games in 2017. The 29-year-old made three trips to the disabled list last season with a shoulder injury, calf injury and concussion.

In his career, the West Carteret alum, has hit 27 home runs and driven in 154 runs. Chisenhall was the 29th overall selection in 2008 MLB Draft.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s