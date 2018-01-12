Chisenhall sings one-year deal with Cleveland worth $5.5 million

CLEVELAND, OH (WNCT) – The Cleveland Indians have signed outfielder, and former Pitt Community College standout, Lonnie Chisenhall to a one-year $5.587 million deal allowing both parties to avoid arbitration. USA Today’s Bob Nightingale was the first to report the terms of the deal.

Chisenhall hit .288 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI while playing in 82 games in 2017. The 29-year-old made three trips to the disabled list last season with a shoulder injury, calf injury and concussion.

In his career, the West Carteret alum, has hit 27 home runs and driven in 154 runs. Chisenhall was the 29th overall selection in 2008 MLB Draft.