Chicod School students graduate from DARE program

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at Chicod School graduated from the DARE program Friday.

DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office runs the program in local schools.

Deputy Les Jackson headed the classes at Chicod School and hopes students will go out and use the resistance strategies they learned during the 10-week course.

“That’s what we try to do,” said Jackson. “We try to give them tools with all if the obstacles that the world has for them. That’s all we’re trying to do; try to get them to pause for a second and think about their decisions because they have consequences.”

Councilwoman Kandie Smith was also in attendance and spoke to the students to encourage them to continue using what DARE has taught them.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s