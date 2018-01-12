Chicod School students graduate from DARE program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at Chicod School graduated from the DARE program Friday.

DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office runs the program in local schools.

Deputy Les Jackson headed the classes at Chicod School and hopes students will go out and use the resistance strategies they learned during the 10-week course.

“That’s what we try to do,” said Jackson. “We try to give them tools with all if the obstacles that the world has for them. That’s all we’re trying to do; try to get them to pause for a second and think about their decisions because they have consequences.”

Councilwoman Kandie Smith was also in attendance and spoke to the students to encourage them to continue using what DARE has taught them.