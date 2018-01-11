Tracking your health and fitness through apps

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health and fitness apps have become all the rage for tracking your health, but some physical therapists say there are pros and cons to using them.

Electronic tracking has become the thing to do in the fitness world now.

There are always going to be instructions and steps with apps on how to use them correctly.

Physical therapists say the apps don’t know you personally, your health history or your current strengths and weaknesses.

They say apps are good for things like motivation and exploring new activities, but caution when it comes to goal making and remembering when to seek professional help.

“Listen to your body apps are good for guidance, but your body is always right,” said Shondell Jones, a physical therapist at Kinetic Physical Therapy in Greenville.

Jones adds you can still never go wrong with pen and paper for tracking your fitness and to make sure you do exercises within your own limits.

The app is there for suggestions, not to control you.

