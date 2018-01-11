Pitt Community college holds annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute breakfast

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) -Pitt community college is getting the Martin Luther King Day celebrations started early this year with its 6th annual tribute breakfast.

The mayor of Greenville and police chief as well as other local officials were all in attendance.

Thursday’s speakers spoke about the influence Dr. King has had on many generations.

Keynote speaker Ella Harris channeled the moment she met Dr. King in the early 60s, while giving her speech to encourage higher education.

“It just such a wonderful occasion and to have him come and stand in front of us and just give us words of encouragement and to inspire us to stay in school and get our degrees and go out into the community,” Harris said.

The multicultural activities committee also presented its scholarship award.

Organizers say Thursday’s breakfast was not only to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday but to celebrate all that he advocated for and strives in equality he made globally.