Greenville career center holds training ahead of job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s NC Works Career Center held a pre-interview training Thursday for Pitt County residents to prepare for the center’s job fair on Monday.

The center is holding the job fair on Monday in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King’s birthday. They say the event honors Dr. King’s legacy by providing help for others in the community to become leaders.

Career adviser Chikera Shackleford said events like these are necessary because they take the pressure off in an interview setting.

“It just kind of helps us hold their hand through the process, because it can be intimidating,” said Shackleford. “Especially if you haven’t worked for a long time, or maybe the employee is not confident about their skill set. We can kind of take the edge off the employment process and really just help them say ‘Hey, it’s not that big of a deal.’ We’re here with you; we can help you.”

The career fair will be held at the Eppes Recreation Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.