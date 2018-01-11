Governor Cooper visits Matthew recovery center in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C.(WNCT)- Governor Roy Cooper made a stop at the Hurricane Matthew Housing Recovery Application Center Thursday in Edgecombe County.

This was the fourth time the Governor visited this location in Tarboro. He was given the opportunity to walk through the process that each applicant goes through to apply for funds from damages from Hurricane Matthew.

This process will help determine the future funding for victims of Hurricane Matthew.

“We’ll be talking to the North Carolina State Legislatures when I present my budget to the General Assembly,” said Cooper, “We will have a figure as soon as we see how many people come through this process and how many people continue to need help.”

This is one of the four centers in the state. Others are located in Cumberland, Robeson and Wayne Counties. Applications for recovery assistance are accepted through February 8th.

