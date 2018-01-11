First Alert Forecast: Unsettled end to work week

SUMMARY: A series of storm systems will bring showers/thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. Instability will be higher Friday, so a few severe thunderstorms are possible. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. Winds are light so there are some areas of fog, some could be dense at times.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain continues tonight and could be heavy at times, especially by daybreak. Temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with showers/storms possible in the evening (some strong/severe) and highs in the 70’s. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 30% 63 ° F precip: 50% 62 ° F precip: 50% 63 ° F precip: 60% 64 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 60% 65 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 60% 64 ° F precip: 70% 64 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 70% 66 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 30% 68 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 30% 64 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 80% 61 ° F precip: 90% 60 ° F precip: 90% 59 ° F precip: 80% 59 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 60% 57 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast