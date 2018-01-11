First Alert Forecast: Unsettled end to work week

SUMMARY: A series of storm systems will bring showers/thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. Instability will be higher Friday, so a few severe thunderstorms are possible. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible. Winds are light so there are some areas of fog, some could be dense at times.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain continues tonight and could be heavy at times, especially by daybreak. Temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:  Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with showers/storms possible in the evening (some strong/severe) and highs in the 70’s. “First Alert Weather Day” in effect.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
55° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
60° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
60%
12am
Fri
64° F
precip:
50%
1am
Fri
64° F
precip:
50%
2am
Fri
65° F
precip:
60%
3am
Fri
65° F
precip:
50%
4am
Fri
64° F
precip:
50%
5am
Fri
64° F
precip:
60%
6am
Fri
64° F
precip:
70%
7am
Fri
64° F
precip:
70%
8am
Fri
63° F
precip:
80%
9am
Fri
65° F
precip:
70%
10am
Fri
66° F
precip:
50%
11am
Fri
67° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
90%
12am
Sat
60° F
precip:
90%
1am
Sat
59° F
precip:
80%
2am
Sat
59° F
precip:
60%
3am
Sat
58° F
precip:
60%
4am
Sat
57° F
precip:
50%
