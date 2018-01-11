Fire destroys Onslow Co. home Wednesday; cause under investigation

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a waterfront home in Hubert was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.

Onslow County Fire Marshal Brian Kelly said the call came around 9 a..m.

The home is located on Harbour Drive in the Vista Cay community.

When crews arrived, fire engulfed a large portion of the two-story home.

A total of eight crews arrived to put out the fire.

The home is a total loss, and Kelly said it was unoccupied because it is a second home for the owners.

An investigation is underway.