Greenville family searches for answers after cat shot in leg

*WARNING: THE VIDEO ABOVE CONTAINS IMAGES SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND GRAPHIC*

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Ravin the cat left his Greenville home early Tuesday afternoon, and came back with a limp, lucky to have survived three bullets to his leg.

They say cats have nine lives. Ravin now has seven lives and three legs. He was rescued as a kitten and then survived an amputation of his leg due to the gunshot wounds.

“I just can’t believe something like this would happen out here in a good neighborhood,” said owner Jacy Wilson.

Ravin returned back to his home in Greenville’s Cherry Oaks subdivision Tuesday around lunch time.

“He was walking his back leg was just dangling there and when he would walk, his whole body would flop over,” said Wilson.

Three copper bullets had been aimed at Ravin, one shattering his leg, the other close to his spine.

“He’s lucky to be alive – just someone please come forward and say something,” said Wilson.

They filed a police report with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hoping to get some answers; but no answers so far.

“At this point, there has been no one who has heard or seen anything,” said Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. “If you happen to hear a gunshot or see anything out of the ordinary let us know.”

“This is not right,” said Wilson. “You wouldn’t want it to be your youngin’ or someone else who got hurt.”

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone who knows any information to contact Crime Stoppers (#252-758-7777) as they will be offering a reward to whoever gives the suspect’s name.