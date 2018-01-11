ECU breaks ground on Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium renovation project

GREENVILLE (WNCT) East Carolina University officials broke ground on the school’s renovation project for Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Thursday afternoon.

The 60 million dollar project includes 1,000 new, premium seats, a modern press box plus improvements and updates for the Ward Sports Medicine Building and Scales Field House.

“I’m just so pleased that we’ve finally got this thing off the ground, or out of the sky or whatever you want to call it.,” said ECU Director of Athletics Jeff Compher. “It’s just been great to see the progress that we’ve made thus far and really excited about the vision that it took to get it done and all the people that we’ve had help along the way.”

Compher was joined by ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton, Pirate Club Executive Director Phillip Wood and ECU football coach Scottie Montgomery for the ceremony.

“I’ve avoided our building for a long time when recruiting as far as the training room and our team room and our locker room,” said Montgomery. “This will be the first time since I’ve been here where I can give a tour and include all of those things as a part of the tour and as a part of something we are walking through and don’t spend a lot of time in.”otal inclusiveness we’ve had and what it’s going to mean to our student athletes and our coaches.”