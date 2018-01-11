Craven County heroin dealer gets 49 to 62 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County heroin dealer has been sentenced to between 49 and 62 years in prison, District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Wednesday.

Michael Bradley, 38, of Havelock was convicted on a number of heroin charges.

Havelock police searched his residence on Trader Street December 2015 after investigators made three controlled buys there.

His then-girlfriend and her child were asleep at the residence but Bradley was found entering the mobile home park and tried to flee in his vehicle, authorities said.

He taken down by Havelock police soon afterwards and was taken to the residence for the search.

Investigators said they found a vacuum-sealed package containing 55 grams of heroin, two loaded firearms, and $ 9,000 in cash in an open safe in a closet.

They also found “cutting” agents used to dilute the heroin, a multi-function bill counter, and unused wax paper packaging identical to that containing heroin purchased on the three undercover purchases.

Bradley also had an additional $ 1300 in cash in his wallet at the time of arrest.

Bradley was tried on numerous charges was also indicted as an habitual felon due to a lengthy criminal record.

In addition to his prison sentence, he was imposed with a $500,000 fine.

All of the seized money was turned over to the North Carolina Department of Revenue to pay drug taxes on all of the illegal drugs in Bradley’s possession.

In a release, District Attorney Scott Thomas said: “Drug dealers must understand that their conduct will result in a lengthy prison sentence, as in this case.”