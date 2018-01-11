Bailey Martin joined the WNCT 9 On Your Side news team in January 2018. She is currently a multimedia journalist.

Bailey is from Maryland, where she graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in broadcast journalism.

While there, she worked for her campus news station covering news across Washington, D.C. and Maryland, including the inauguration of President Trump.

She has also had the opportunity to intern for several news outlets, including WJLA in Arlington, Virginia; and Voice of America in Washington, D.C., where her daily news segments were broadcast to VOA’s 178 million weekly viewers.

When she’s not shooting, writing and editing her stories, Bailey enjoys reading, playing with dogs, and watching sports. She’s a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, and she swears she will see them win a Super Bowl one day.

Bailey loves journalism because it gives her the opportunity to listen to and tell the stories of others all day long and to do what she’s best at: talk.

She’s excited to tell the stories of the people of eastern Carolina.

If you have a story to tell, feel free to reach out to her.

Get in touch with Bailey: