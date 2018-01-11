9 On Your Side looks into propane price gouging claims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some eastern North Carolina customers are frustrated, saying they are out of propane and can’t get their gas company to fill up their tanks.

Others claim they are being charged more than they were originally quoted.

9 On Your Side reached out to Eastern Carolina Propane Gas, giving them a call and stopping by their offices, but received no answer.

One customer, who didn’t want to go on camera, said her home is too cold to live in so she has been living with her friend for the past two weeks while her children stayed at their father’s house.

Another man, David Howard, finally got his propane tank filled after a long wait but said he was charged double for the gas.

“We took from other bills to come up with that extra $200, you know,” Howard said. “Am I supposed to go to the water company (and say) ‘Look, you get the money from the gas company?’ It’s not going to work like that. So I’m not quite sure what to do.”

Howard also said the driver of the propane truck who delivered his gas told him more than 200 people were still waiting for a delivery.

When Howard became a customer of United Propane, he said he was told the tank was to be filled up at 30 percent. He said that never happened, forcing his family out of their home for a short period.

The Better Business Bureau said if you are struggling with the same scenario you can file a complaint on their website.