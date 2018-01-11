4 new flu deaths reported in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina report four new flu deaths, while a school canceled classes for the rest of the week and hospitals placed restrictions on visitors because of the outbreak.

For the year, 20 people have died from the flu in North Carolina.

Local media outlets report Carmel Christian School in Matthews canceled classes Thursday and Friday after reports of a flu-like outbreak which has affected more than 160 students. The cancellation affects all regularly scheduled events, but activities associated with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be held as scheduled.

Hospitals in the Carolinas HealthCare System and in the Triad area have announced safeguards designed to prevent the spread of the flu, including are telling children 12 years old and younger not to visit patients.